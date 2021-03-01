Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Wizkid and Burna Boy at the Grammy’s

Our very own Wizkid and Burna Boy have both bagged nominations at the 63rd Grammy awards holding today 14th March 2021 in Los Angeles, U.S.A.

These nominations puts the tally of nominations at two apiece for Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Wizkid got his first Grammy nomination in 2015 for a collaborative effort on American rapper, Drake’s album, Views, this time however, Wizkid’s nomination comes in the Best Music video category for a feature on Beyonce’s Hit song, Brown Skin girl.

On the other hand, Burna Boy gets a back to back nomination this time with His Twice as Tall album, with the first nomination being for His 2020 album African Giant. Both nominations are in the Best Global music album category.

We truly hope they both bring back the awards.

It would interest you to know that only one Nigerian, Sikiru Adepoju has ever won a Grammy.

