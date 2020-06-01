Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ is 2020 most streamed African album on Spotify

Burna Boy is doubtlessly in a good place career-wise, with accolades coming at the singer in all directions.

Quite recently, the numbers have been fantastic, with His Twice as Tall album hitting over 85 million streams on music streaming platform, Audiomack and then on to a host of international features like Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and a host of others.

Across streaming platforms, the story has been success for the Nigerian 2-time Grammy nominee and just recently Burna Boy’s 5th studio album, Twice as Tall made another record yet again on Spotify.

Apart from peaking at number 1 on music charts in 48 countries a week after release, every track on Twice as Tall has surpassed 2 million streams with some as high as 18 million streams on just Spotify alone. This makes the album the most streamed 2020 African album for on Spotify.

Burna Boy will be performing at the 63rd Grammy’s in which He holds a nomination in the Best Global music album category.

