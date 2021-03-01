Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Reactions as Wizkid bags Grammy, Dj Tunez shades Davido
Reactions as Wizkid bags Grammy, Dj Tunez shades Davido



alt

It’s been a big night for Afrobeats with Wizkid and Burna Boy winning in their respective nominated categories in the 63rd Grammy awards. Our very own Starboy, Wizkid won the Best music video award for a collaborative effort on Beyonce’s “Brown skin girl“.

While fans have expressed joy over the win, music Producer, DJ Tunez seems to be taking subliminal jabs at Davido.

At the announcement of Wizkid’s winner, DJ Tunez took to his twitter to comment:

“Cruiseee papiiii”

This comes a day after Davido posted a vid on Instagram with American rapper Drake who is also called ChampagnePapi.

Dj Tunez also a few seconds later, made a reference to a pic of Wizkid in which the singer with his son were chilling in a picture captioned: E restrict my air flow

alt

My Air Flowwww!!!! ????????????

— DJ TUNEZ (@DJ_TUNEZ) March 14, 2021

We think Dj tunez might be throwing a shade at Davido’s video with Drake in which Davido kept asking: “Who dey breathe?”

A couple of twitter users reacted to DJ Tunez and we’ll let you see them:

E restrict am ????????????

— TOLANI???????????????? (@TolaniStar) March 14, 2021

and another one:

alt

Blogger, python code charmer

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

