Reactions as Wizkid bags Grammy, Dj Tunez shades Davido

It’s been a big night for Afrobeats with Wizkid and Burna Boy winning in their respective nominated categories in the 63rd Grammy awards. Our very own Starboy, Wizkid won the Best music video award for a collaborative effort on Beyonce’s “Brown skin girl“.

While fans have expressed joy over the win, music Producer, DJ Tunez seems to be taking subliminal jabs at Davido.

At the announcement of Wizkid’s winner, DJ Tunez took to his twitter to comment:

“Cruiseee papiiii”

This comes a day after Davido posted a vid on Instagram with American rapper Drake who is also called ChampagnePapi.

Dj Tunez also a few seconds later, made a reference to a pic of Wizkid in which the singer with his son were chilling in a picture captioned: E restrict my air flow

We think Dj tunez might be throwing a shade at Davido’s video with Drake in which Davido kept asking: “Who dey breathe?”

A couple of twitter users reacted to DJ Tunez and we’ll let you see them:

