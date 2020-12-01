Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Burna Boy wins Grammy, bags Best Global Music album award for ‘Twice as Tall’!
Burna Boy wins Grammy, bags Best Global Music album award for ‘Twice as Tall’!
Two time and back to back Grammy nominee Damini Ebun Ogulu, a.k.a Burna Boy emerges winner in the Best Global Music album award category in the 63rd Grammy’s awards.
This comes for the singer’s 2020 album, Twice as tall.
congrats to Burna boy.
