Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Burna Boy wins Grammy, bags Best Global Music album award for ‘Twice as Tall’!
Reactions as Wizkid bags Grammy, Dj Tunez shades Davido
Wizkid Wins First Grammy Award With “Brown Skin Girl”

Burna Boy wins Grammy, bags Best Global Music album award for ‘Twice as Tall’!



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Two time and back to back Grammy nominee Damini Ebun Ogulu, a.k.a Burna Boy emerges winner in the Best Global Music album award category in the 63rd Grammy’s awards.

alt

This comes for the singer’s 2020 album, Twice as tall.

congrats to Burna boy.

Previous articleWizkid Wins First Grammy Award With “Brown Skin Girl”
Next articleReactions as Wizkid bags Grammy, Dj Tunez shades Davido
alt

Blogger, python code charmer

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 193