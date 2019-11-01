Wizkid Wins First Grammy Award With “Brown Skin Girl”

Nigerian pop icon Wizkid has just won his first Grammy Award for his contribution on Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl”.

Wizkid and Beyonce worked together on “Brown Skin Girl” in 2019 as part of her “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

For the 63rd Grammys, “Brown Skin Girl” was nominated in the “Best Music Video” category. The organisers of the Grammy Awards have announced the song as the winner in the category.

This would be Wizkid’s first Grammy win as a contemporary Nigerian artiste.

Nigerians all around the world have been gunning for the “Ginger” crooner to win the award. While we celebrate Wizkid’s win we are looking forward to Burna Boy’s win also tonight.