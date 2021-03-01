Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Jaguda Weekly: Top highlights of the week

So it’s yet another promising week in the world of music and life in general.

And Although we don’t know what the week holds, we do know we’ve got music albums set to drop this week, events to take place and yes, the usual drama and intrigues we witness every week.

But before we get into the new week, let’s run through the very eventful past week and all that went down.

Tems bumbum

The start of the week saw some drama about Alte singer, Tems, buttocks!

During the shoot of Wizkid’s Essence music video, a clip showing a very tiny section of Tems’ ever elusive backside made it’s way to social media and boy did it cause a stir. While it seemed it was all fun and just thirst traps, producer Samklef came out to bluntly give voice to a wish on a lot of minds, although most people have been discretionary and never publicly voiced out their thoughts.

“Everybody can’t wait to see Tems yansh. Me sef dey wait. who Dey dey wait with me?” Samklef tweeted, which drew a lot of backlash and criticism to the producer who subsequently deleted the tweet, but not after a spat with singer, Simi.

The interest in Tems’ booty piqued during the #EndSars protests of October 2020 when a video of the singer’s voluptuous backside made the rounds on social media.

The death of Barry Jhay’s label boss, Kashy

Sadly, a rather unfortunate event occurred in the course of the week also, Cash Nation Records boss, Babatunde Abiodun better known as Kashy died in an alleged suicide after a reported scuffle with His artiste Barry Jhay.

Barry Jhay was arrested as the prime suspect and from all we know, still remains in custody untill a conclusive point is reached in the investigations.

Although, according to alleged eyewitness report, Kashy had fallen from a balcony after Barry Jhay had been sighted leaving the building, Mr Abiodun’s family maintains the opinion that there is some foul play and deny reports that Kashy had been suffering from depression.

Vector and M.I rock social media with a picture of their joint project

Long feuding rappers, M.I Abaga and Vector tha viper buried the hatchet and to the glee of hip-hop lovers announced a collaborative effort, Crown of clay.

About a year ago, a collabo from the duo would have only seemed like wishful thinking as both parties had taken the war-path and were going at each other ferociously. It could be said that a Crown of Clay has been one of the most anticipated projects on the Nigerian music scene in recent times.

Peter Okoye gets redeemed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Peter Okoye of the defunct P-square finally got his redemption after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex granted a rather explosive interview with talk-show host Oprah Winfrey.

Nigerians lauded Prince Harry over similar actions carried out by Peter Okoye which led to the dissolution of P-square. A once vilified-for-his-actions Peter Okoye suddenly became a hero after Prince Harry shared an ordeal that quite matches Mr Okoye’s.

It was mostly commendation on social media for Peter and though redemption was quite late in coming, it still did come for the singer eventually.

Davido splurges 150 million on Jewelry

Living up to the 30 billion tag, singer Davido, over the week spent a whopping 150+ million Naira on Jewelry. Davido was spotted at L.A’s most expensive Jeweler, Johnny Dang, purchasing chains, rings, dental grills amogst other items to the tune of $400,000. E choke!

Veteran Producer Dokta Frabz was laid to rest

The funeral of music producer, Ayorinde “Dokta Frabz” Faboro , who died in his sleep took place in Maryland, USA on Friday, March 12.

It was all emotional when his daughter, Genesis, broke down in tears as she said she missed her father so much. His body was later interred at the Maryland Memorial National Park. He also had a son, Noah.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

we also saw some great music debuted in the course of the week

BBNaija 5 winner Laycon released two decent efforts in Fall for me ft YKB and Wagwan.

The highly controversial music video of Bella Shmurda’s song, Rush, was released on March the 12th. Also Ice Prince dropped a banger titled Kolo featuring Oxlade during the week.

Highly anticipated Crown of Clay by Vec and M also debuted on the 12th of March…..

And that’s how the cookie crumbles for now, Keep tabs with us and we’ll fill you in on the goings on in the music world.

