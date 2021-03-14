Home | Showtime | Celebrities | #GRAMMYs: watch BurnaBoy’s fire acceptance speech

Self acclaimed African giant and singer, BurnaBoy, won the the Best Global Music album award at the 63rd Grammy awards. This makes him the first Nigerian to win an award for an individual album at the Grammy’s.

An elated BurnaBoy upon the announcement of his win gave an inspiring and powerful talk:

“Africa is in the house, Africa we’re in the house, you gat me. This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world, and this should be a lesson to every African out there. No matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it, no matter where you’re from because you are a king. Look at me now, Grammy award-winning Burna Boy! Thank you to everyone, my whole family is here, thank you!… “

Congratulations to the African Giant once more!

