E Choke: Davido Shares First Tweet After Burna Boy, Wizkid Win The #GRAMMYs

Twitter has been set ablaze following the big win for two of Nigeria’s finest afrobeats singers, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, as they both were announced winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Wizkid won his first-ever Grammy for his collaborative effort on Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” which also featured Blue Ivy Carter. Burna Boy on the other hand won his first-ever for his internationally acclaimed album “Twice as Tall” under the Best Global Music Album category.

While congratulatory messages have been sent out to the artists, anti-Davido camp have made it a point of duty to drag him into their discuss and jabs.

Seemingly unbothered by their shots, Davido tweeted for the first time after the big announcements tonight.

“Who Dey breeeeeeeeeeeet,” Davido said. His tweet has, however, drawn widespread mixed reactions and that singular act has made him a trending topic for public discussion.

While his core fans have sent his consolatory messages to encourage the multiple-award-winning singer, his opposition camp are trolling him, as usual.

This also comes shortly after DJ Tunez subbed Davido in a tweets shortly after Wizkid won the award.

