Reactions as Lai Mohammed, APC congratulate Burna Boy, Wizkid over Grammy win under Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with Grammy Awards winners Burna Boy and Wizkid according to a report by People’s Gazette.

In a statement by an APC spokesperson, the party congratulated the duo and had these words to say:

“We celebrate Nigerian music Afrobeat stars Damini Ogulu @BurnaBoy and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun @wizkidayo on their #GrammyAwards. The best is yet to come.”

The spokesperson described the feat as a good sign of how well the Nigerian entertainment industry has fared under President Buhari’s administration.

Information and culture minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed also was lauded the feat by Wiz and Burna, Minister Mohammed described the awards as fitting rewards for persistent hard work and also represent a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall won in the Best Global Music Album category, making it the first Nigerian album to win a Grammy. While Wizkid won in Best Music Video category for a song by Beyonce, Brown Skin Girl featuring Wizkid.

A good number of twitter users didn’t seem to appreciate the APC’s felicitation and took to twitter to express their views.

This tweep made a reference to the alleged Lekki tollgate shooting

Imagine if they were at Lekki Tollgate? — Mindset????️ (@Mindset_tweet) March 15, 2021

while this tweep thinks the APC didn’t contribute in anyway to the album

Shay na dem produce the album ni ???? — Christopher Arinze (@chrisarinzze) March 15, 2021

