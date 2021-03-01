Home | Showtime | Celebrities | #GRAMMYs: Davido Congratulates Burna Boy, Wizkid
Reactions as Lai Mohammed, APC congratulate Burna Boy, Wizkid over Grammy win under Buhari

#GRAMMYs: Davido Congratulates Burna Boy, Wizkid



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A composite of Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid used to illustrate the story
A composite of Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid used to illustrate the story

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido has congratulated his music counterparts, Burna Boy and Wizkid for their big win at this years GRAMMYs.

The multiple award-winning singer took to Twitter on Sunday night, 14th March to shower his fellow singers with the congratulatory message.

“Whichever way you look at it, this victory is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! #Grammys #foreverchoke,” he said.

Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people ! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! ???????? #Grammys #foreverchoke

— Davido (@davido) March 15, 2021

Davido had initially tweeted “Who Dey Breeeeeeeet” shortly after the announcement of Burna Boy and Wizkid’s victory at the GRAMMYs. His tweet sparked off widespread reactions which saw fans and music lovers on different sides trying to decrypt Davido’s tweet.

While it is not longer news that Davido and Wizkid have been estranged for a while, Burna Boy was recently added to the list of people in Davido’s blacklist after their reported fisticuffs in Ghana.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187