GRAMMYs: Davido Congratulates Burna Boy, Wizkid

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido has congratulated his music counterparts, Burna Boy and Wizkid for their big win at this years GRAMMYs.

The multiple award-winning singer took to Twitter on Sunday night, 14th March to shower his fellow singers with the congratulatory message.

“Whichever way you look at it, this victory is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! #Grammys #foreverchoke,” he said.

Davido had initially tweeted “Who Dey Breeeeeeeet” shortly after the announcement of Burna Boy and Wizkid’s victory at the GRAMMYs. His tweet sparked off widespread reactions which saw fans and music lovers on different sides trying to decrypt Davido’s tweet.

While it is not longer news that Davido and Wizkid have been estranged for a while, Burna Boy was recently added to the list of people in Davido’s blacklist after their reported fisticuffs in Ghana.

