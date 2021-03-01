New Hit alert: Dimension by Jae5 x Rema x Skepta

A video snippet of a new banger by Jae5, Skepta and Rema has made been posted online by Jae5. The new song titled Dimension is slated for release on Thursday by 7:30 p.m.

U.k based music Producer Jae 5 had late last week given a hint that he was working with Rema and Skepta.

Jae 5 ft Skepta & Rema ???????????????? — Jae5 (@JAE5_) March 11, 2021

watch the snippet here:

