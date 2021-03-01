Home | Showtime | Celebrities | New Hit alert: Dimension by Jae5 x Rema x Skepta
New Hit alert: Dimension by Jae5 x Rema x Skepta



alt

A video snippet of a new banger by Jae5, Skepta and Rema has made been posted online by Jae5. The new song titled Dimension is slated for release on Thursday by 7:30 p.m.

U.k based music Producer Jae 5 had late last week given a hint that he was working with Rema and Skepta.

Jae 5 ft Skepta & Rema ????????????????

— Jae5 (@JAE5_) March 11, 2021

watch the snippet here:

We’ll make sure you’re the first to know when it drops!

alt

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

