New Hit alert: Dimension by Jae5 x Rema x Skepta

A video snippet of a new banger by Jae5, Skepta and Rema has made been posted online by Jae5. The new song titled Dimension is slated for release on Thursday by 7:30 p.m.
U.k based music Producer Jae 5 had late last week given a hint that he was working with Rema and Skepta.
watch the snippet here:
