Barry Jhay Released From Police Custody, Shares Ordeal

What was meant to be a vacation for Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay, turned nightmare as he lost his friend and manager Kashy.

Events which occurred on Sunday, March 7, 2021, saw the singer beaten up by the manager and was later arrested by the Ghanaian police. The singer was later, being investigated for the death of Kashy.

However, Barry Jhay has been vindicated and released by the Ghanaian police. Sequel to that, he has released a statement narrating his ordeal.

He also thanked those who stood behind him. Also, Barry Jhay expressed how painful it has been to loose his friend and manager, Kashy.

“These past few days have been drastically life changing for me with resounding frame of reflections. What was meant to be a vacation with my friend/brother turned into a tragic nightmare I almost didn’t wake up from.

“What I went through I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy but I still thank God for his grace upon my life and for also reminding me that there is a thin line between life and death and we’re not going to be here forever.

I lost a dear friend, I almost lost my life and my freedom for something I had no hand in. I know I owe my fans my own side of the story and same is contained in the attached reports.

I want to thank the entire Ghana police force for their professionalism and diligence. The hurtful comments, assumptions and allegations made against me was nothing compared to having to mourn the tragic death of my friend and at the same time been accused of been involved in his death.

“But for the enormous support from my friends, family and even strangers who supported me without prejudice and proclaimed my innocence were the ones who gave me hope, oh my Ghanaian brother’s and sisters! This is my first visit to an amazing country filled with lovely people I have gotten the biggest support from.

“To my family!! I can’t thank you enough! my legal team( Tope Salami and Jerry), Lewis, Martin, Olu, ike, my Aunty Tosin , the list long o!!! ♥️

Cc : Legal team @dtopesalami

Thank you everyone!!! Tell them Barry Back!!

See post below.

