Olamide set to release new album, wants a fan to pick the release date

YBNL boss Olamide ‘Baddosneh’ Adedeji, has announced a new album is on the way. The rapper who turned 32 years old yesterday made the announcement after a fan asked for a single to mark the rapper’s birthday.

Olamide replied the fan ” Worry not… I just completed my album yesterday. I’m ready for you guys… just pick date.”

He did the fan the honor of choosing the release date for the project and though the fan is yet to respond, we are excited that some more good music is on the way.

The new album would be the rapper’s 9th studio album and comes on the heels of his 2020 Carpe Diem album

