Olamide set to release new album, wants a fan to pick the release date



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 7 minutes ago
YBNL boss Olamide ‘Baddosneh’ Adedeji, has announced a new album is on the way. The rapper who turned 32 years old yesterday made the announcement after a fan asked for a single to mark the rapper’s birthday.

Olamide replied the fan ” Worry not… I just completed my album yesterday. I’m ready for you guys… just pick date.”

He did the fan the honor of choosing the release date for the project and though the fan is yet to respond, we are excited that some more good music is on the way.

The new album would be the rapper’s 9th studio album and comes on the heels of his 2020 Carpe Diem album

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

