Grammy’s: “You did it king” Diddy sends message to BurnaBoy

American rapper, record producer and entrepreneur Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sent out a congratulatory message to Grammy award winning BurnaBoy for the singer’s recent milestone.

The Grammy winning Twice as Tall LP was executive produced by Diddy for no charge at all.

Diddy in an interview with The New York Times shared his thoughts on BurnaBoy’s artistry and it was obvious he had high hopes in the project from the onset.

“The thing that I learned about him is the importance of what he’s doing for his nation and representing the people that aren’t really heard globally,” said Diddy. “Through this album, I think it’s important for Africa to be heard. And so it’s bigger than just an album. He’s not just on a musical artist trip. He’s a revolutionary. His conviction is serious.”

“He, as every artist, he wants his music to be heard by the world. He doesn’t care about crossing over. You know, he’s not trying to get hot. He’s not, like, ‘I want to be a big pop star’ — he’s already a star. He wants his music to be heard, his message, his people.”

Almost 80 percent of the album was completed before Diddy got involved to provide “fresh ears” to the project. The mega-producer had said the LP is “a modern but pure, unapologetic African body of work.”

“I wanted this [album] to build a stronger bridge between, basically, all people of color,” Burna said. “… The album was already about 80 percent done before i got Diddy involved. Getting Diddy involved — first of all — me and Diddy are now one bridge. Then, it’s like a tree; it just keeps going.” BurnaBoy had said in an interview with PGM radio.

As far as building a bridge between all people of color and making Africa heard is concerned, we think Burna has done exactly that with the receipt of the Global Music album award testament to the fact.

