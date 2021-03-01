Shatta Wale lambasts Ghanaians over BurnaBoy’s Grammy

A visibly peeved Shatta Wale took to the internet today the 16th of March to direct his displeasure at Ghanaians, accusing them of not supporting their own artistes.

“Every day when you watch TV or listen to the radio, they are always criticizing artistes then they brofolize the thing to call it content. Sometimes e dey pain me.” shatta wale said.

Shatta Wale decried the lack of support from Ghanaians towards Ghanaian artistes while comparing them to Nigerians. Pointing out the fact that Nigerians would ride for Burnaboy regardless of his weed smoking habits, whereas Ghanaians would berate him for doing the very same thing.

He said the Ghanaian music industry doesn’t give the support a Ghanaian would need to bag a Grammy. He stated that his properties are his Grammys.

“This industry we dey, there is no way, that they will help push an artiste to go Grammy’s”.

Because of phone most of our youths think foolish in this country cuz they think they know how to type ????????. Ok pls let type the nonsenses ???????????????? Somebody : Shatta wale go and tek Grammy and stop talking

Me : Fuck you ???? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 15, 2021

watch the video:

Shatta Wale had been hoping for an award for Beyonce’s King Already song but sadly the song was not nominated.