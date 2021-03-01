Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Okonjo-Iweala congratulates Wizkid and Burnaboy, says they are services to be exported

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of World Trade Organisation, on Tuesday in Abuja, applauded Nigeria’s Afrobeats stars, Burna Boy and Wizkid, for winning awards at the 2021 Grammy, saying such services should be encouraged for export in Nigeria.

Ms. OKonjo-Iweala, in a meeting with captains of industry, said , Nigeria had a comparative advantage in services.

“Recently, Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid won the grammy award for their music, and I will like to congratulate and applaud them because they were an example of services we can export. We are exporting so much of our creative arts abroad, and this seems to be encouraged,” she said.

Damini Ogulu, better known as BurnaBoy won the Best Global Music Album category with his ‘Twice as Tall’ album, while Wizkid won the Best Video for his feature on ‘Brown skin girl’ with Beyonce.

Ms Okonjo-Iweala described the Nigerian entertainment industry as a vibrant services sector embodied by artists, writers, musicians, actors, and filmmakers.

