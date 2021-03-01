Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Lyta – Are You Sure? ft. Zinoleesky, Emo Grae, Naira Marley
VIDEO: Lyta – Are You Sure? ft. Zinoleesky, Emo Grae, Naira Marley



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
alt

Talented Nigerian singer, Lyta, comes through with the official music video for his collaborative effort titled “Are You Sure?” featuring fellow budding act, Zinoleesky, Emo Grae and Naira Marley.

The video was directed by WG Films.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

