Dandizzy and Badboy Timz serve the visuals for ‘Denge Pose’



Port Harcourt based rapper, Dandizzy, who caused quite the stir on social media last week with a series of street freestyles, has served the video of a collabo, Denge Pose on which he featured Headies rookie of the year, Badboy Timz.

[embedded content]

The video for the Rage produced song was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Prassars Collective.

watch and enjoy!

check out other songs by the rapper here.

