Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dandizzy and Badboy Timz serve the visuals for ‘Denge Pose’

Port Harcourt based rapper, Dandizzy, who caused quite the stir on social media last week with a series of street freestyles, has served the video of a collabo, Denge Pose on which he featured Headies rookie of the year, Badboy Timz.

[embedded content]

The video for the Rage produced song was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Prassars Collective.

watch and enjoy!

check out other songs by the rapper here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities