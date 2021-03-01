Dandizzy and Badboy Timz serve the visuals for ‘Denge Pose’
Port Harcourt based rapper, Dandizzy, who caused quite the stir on social media last week with a series of street freestyles, has served the video of a collabo, Denge Pose on which he featured Headies rookie of the year, Badboy Timz.
The video for the Rage produced song was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by Prassars Collective.
