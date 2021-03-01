Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Watch Don Jazzy Twerk to ‘Bounce’
Watch Don Jazzy Twerk to ‘Bounce’



Rema’s recent hit track ‘Bounce’ became an instant hit after it’s release.

The Jazzy produced track created a buzz on social media. Fans constantly drop challenge videos on all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy has also decided to hop on the challenge as he shared video clips of himself twerking to Rema’s hit tune.

