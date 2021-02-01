Davido gets another Hollywood movie role
- 2 hours 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Davido has revealed he will be starring in another Hollywood movie. Recall that the singer starred in recently premiered Coming 2 America.
The singer made the revelation in an interview where he mentioned he would be playing the role of a taxi driver.
“I got another movie i’m doing with the dude that shot Blood Diamonds. I played a taxi driver” Davido said in the interview.
Davido cut his teeth with the acting in the sequel (Coming to America) of the 1988 classic Coming to America.
The singer had revealed a while ago, that He had more acting gigs in the works, so we are guessing we will be seeing more of him on our screens. We wish him luck in the new foray.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles