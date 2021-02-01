Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Davido gets another Hollywood movie role
Davido gets another Hollywood movie role



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 11 minutes ago
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Davido has revealed he will be starring in another Hollywood movie. Recall that the singer starred in recently premiered Coming 2 America.

The singer made the revelation in an interview where he mentioned he would be playing the role of a taxi driver.

“I got another movie i’m doing with the dude that shot Blood Diamonds. I played a taxi driver” Davido said in the interview.

Davido to star on another Hollywood movie from the same Director of the multi-award winning movie ‘Blood Diamonds’ pic.twitter.com/kkUj97TYpM

— ℂ???????????????? ???????????????????? ☭ (@theTopBoy__) March 15, 2021

Davido cut his teeth with the acting in the sequel (Coming to America) of the 1988 classic Coming to America.

The singer had revealed a while ago, that He had more acting gigs in the works, so we are guessing we will be seeing more of him on our screens. We wish him luck in the new foray.

