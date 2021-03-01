Home | Showtime | Celebrities | leriQ honored about producing track on Justin Bieber’s album

Veteran Nigerian record producer and musician, LeriQ, has expressed joy over his involvement in American pop sensation, Justin Bieber‘s upcoming album, Justice.

The producer who co-produced a track on the album expressed his pleasure in a tweet:

“Honored to have co-produced the @justinbieber X @burnaboy track!! Supa stoked to be part of this!! #JUSTICE #3/19 #calltheparamedic “

Recall that sometime in February, Burna Boy and Justin Bieber had been spotted together in the studio jamming to some new material which we’re believe to be the leriQ co-produced track.

LeriQ who is signed to Aristokrat records and Sony music Entertainment, is responsible for several hit songs, notable among which would be ‘Way too big‘ off of Burna Boy’s Grammy winning Twice as Tall album. An elated LeriQ tweeted:

For the past 2 days I've been waking up a Grammy winning producer, ain't that something? — leriQ (@OfficialLeriQ) March 17, 2021

Another win for Afrobeats in the bag. Kudos to leriQ!

