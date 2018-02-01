Home | Showtime | Celebrities | The truth behind ‘Thunder Fire You’ — Ric Hassani

Ric hassani

Ric Hassani has revealed that his hit-trendy track ‘Thunder Fire You‘ was written out of anger.

He explained it was a real life situation which happened to him.

“I wrote that song, over, maybe like a year ago. It was one of the first records I wrote on this album.

” I was at a point where I felt like those lyrics. I was in that place where I was angry. You know like, why did this thing happen to me,” Ric Hassani revealed on Twitter.

The alternate sound singer said he knew he had to write the song as he had never written from a place of anger before.

‘Thunder Fire You,’ has a theme of a broken man who is cursing an estranged lover for leaving him.

Since it’s release, fans have shared short clips of themselves singing the song.

Watch clip below.

