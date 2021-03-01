Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Idowest Shares “Mafia Culture, Vol. 2” EP ft. Patoraking, Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda
The truth behind ‘Thunder Fire You’ — Ric Hassani
Five things you might not know about Teni the Entertainer

Idowest Shares “Mafia Culture, Vol. 2” EP ft. Patoraking, Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Afro-fusion artiste and street-hop royal Idowest has impacted the music scene with hotly anticipated extended play titled Mafia Culture, Vol. 2.

The set from the DMW affiliate arrives after his debut project which was the first volume of “Mafia Culture” and his street smash-hit “Shepeteri”, which was received with praise.

Led by the buzzing “Shamaya” featuring Patoranking that is killing the streets currently, the set features gigantic collaborations with Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, Ayanfe, MohBad, Q2, Abramsoul C Blvck.

The E.P is available on all music platforms.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 222