Idowest Shares "Mafia Culture, Vol. 2" EP ft. Patoraking, Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda

Afro-fusion artiste and street-hop royal Idowest has impacted the music scene with hotly anticipated extended play titled “Mafia Culture, Vol. 2“.

The set from the DMW affiliate arrives after his debut project which was the first volume of “Mafia Culture” and his street smash-hit “Shepeteri”, which was received with praise.

Led by the buzzing “Shamaya” featuring Patoranking that is killing the streets currently, the set features gigantic collaborations with Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, Ayanfe, MohBad, Q2, Abramsoul & C Blvck.

The E.P is available on all music platforms.

