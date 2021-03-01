Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Five things you might not know about Teni the Entertainer

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, professionally known as Teni the Entertainer is set to drop her debut album tomorrow the 19th of March. This comes three years after Teni broke into the music industry with smash singles Askamaya, Case and Uyo Meyo which won her the Headies Rookie of the year award in 2018.

Teni announced the release date for her debut studio album, WONDALAND on March the 1st 2021, which news was very well received by her fans who have been waiting since forever for an album from the singer. The 17 track, 50 minute long album is dropping tomorrow the 19th.

While we wait for the album release we thought we would let you know a couple things about the singer you might not have known previously.

Teni was born on 12 December 1992.

Teni is the younger sister to Nigerian singer and queen of Afrohouse, Niniola Apata.

Teni holds a degree in Business Administration from The American Inter-Continental University .

Teni came to limelight by posting freestyle videos on social media before catching the attention of record execs.

Teni is a badass drummer who has had the opportunity of playing past Lagos governors.

That’s the little we thought to share with y’all. keep watching out for her dropping by the stroke of midnight.

