Here are some ALBUMS arriving by midnight tonight

The month of March has been anything but slow on the music scene, we had the Grammy’s this month as well as a flurry of activities as regards music albums releases.
Earlier in the month we had album releases from Ric Hassani and Niniola, now we have works by Teni, Dapo Tuburna, Idowest and International acts, Justin bieber and Sam smith all lined up for release by midnight.
Here’s a line up of albums billed for release in a few minutes from now:
Teni – Wondaland
Dapo Tuburna
Idowest – Mafia Culture vol.II
Justin Bieber – Justice
Sam Smith – Love goes (Live)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles