Here are some ALBUMS arriving by midnight tonight



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
albums arriving by midnight

The month of March has been anything but slow on the music scene, we had the Grammy’s this month as well as a flurry of activities as regards music albums releases.

Earlier in the month we had album releases from Ric Hassani and Niniola, now we have works by Teni, Dapo Tuburna, Idowest and International acts, Justin bieber and Sam smith all lined up for release by midnight.

Here’s a line up of albums billed for release in a few minutes from now:

Teni – Wondaland

alt

Dapo Tuburna

alt

Idowest – Mafia Culture vol.II

alt

Justin Bieber – Justice

alt

Sam Smith – Love goes (Live)

alt

