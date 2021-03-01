VIDEO: JAE5 – Dimension ft. Skepta, Rema
- 2 hours 7 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
East London producer, JAE5 shares the official music video for his Afrobeats inspired single titled “Dimension” featuring British rapper of Nigerian descent, Skepta and Nigerian pop star, Rema.
The colorful single was shot on locations in Ghana.
JAE5’s decision to pick Skepta and Rema proves his musical dexterity and ability to fuse Afrobeats and UK urban sound.
“I wanted to pull off something that represented me well. It had to be heavily influenced by Afrobeats and the UK urban scene. Skepta & Rema are the perfect combination. ‘Dimension’ is a meaningful track with a vibe! Skepta as always delivers the maddest verse and Rema on the hook – that guy just isn’t normal! I hope everyone enjoys the track,” he said.
Enjoy the video below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles