JAE5 x Skepta x Rema – Dimension

JAE5 - Dimension ft Skepta x Rema

East London producer JAE5 has finally released his highly anticipated single titled “Dimension” featuring British rapper of Nigerian descent, Skepta and raving Nigerian singer, Rema.

The single is accompanied by befitting visual shot on locations in Ghana.

According to JAE5, his first single is a representation of who he is and what influences his sound, and in his words “Skepta and Rema are the perfect combination.”

“For my first single, I wanted to pull off something that represented me well. It had to be heavily influenced by Afrobeats and the UK urban scene,” he said.

‘Dimension’ is a meaningful track with a vibe! Skepta as always delivers the maddest verse and Rema on the hook—that guy just isn’t normal! I hope everyone enjoys the track,” JAE5 added.

While JAE5’s closest collaborator has been J Hus he has also produced songs Gunna, and a host of other artists.

He produced Burna Boy’s track titled “Bank on It,” off Burna’s Grammy Award winning album titled “Twice as Tall.”

