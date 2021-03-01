Home | Showtime | Celebrities | New hit alert: Jackpot – Crayon x Bella Shmurda
New hit alert: Jackpot – Crayon x Bella Shmurda



Mavin rising star, Crayon, is set to unleash a track featuring next rated nominee, Bella Shmurda. The track titled Jackpot, is set for release by midnight today 18th march.

Crayon revealed this when he gave a snippet of the song:

The snippet sounds good already and we are sure looking forward to this one.

Check out other hit songs by crayon here.

