New hit alert: Jackpot – Crayon x Bella Shmurda
- 2 hours 25 minutes ago
Mavin rising star, Crayon, is set to unleash a track featuring next rated nominee, Bella Shmurda. The track titled Jackpot, is set for release by midnight today 18th march.
Crayon revealed this when he gave a snippet of the song:
The snippet sounds good already and we are sure looking forward to this one.
