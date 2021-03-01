Home | Showtime | Celebrities | New music alert: M.I, Erigga and Sauce Kid team up

If you love 90’s era hip-hop then you are going to love this. It appears the trio of Nigerian rappers, M.I Abaga, Erigga paperboi and Saucekid a.k.a Sinzu have got something coming through.

M.I uploaded a photo on his twitter which appears to be the album art of a song on which M.I features Erigga and Saucekid.

The title of the song is TBDK (“This beat dey knock”). We think this will be on his upcoming album slated for release in June.

This M.I X Erigga X SauceKid collabo promises to be massive. Saucekid who is currently signed to Davido’s DMW had been in jail for two years for credit card fraud and got out in 2018. Saucekid was one of Nigeria’s foremost rappers, with songs like San bori bobo which brought him to limelight in 2007.

The upcoming album would be M.I’s 5th studio album, although he has 7 other bodies of work, inclusive of EP’s and joint collaborations.

catch a snippet of the jam:

M.I had previously hinted about retirement after his fifth album, so this might just be the end of the road for the rapper.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities