Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Teni Unlocks Debut Album, ‘Wondaland’

Award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer, TENI the ENTERTAINER is set to release her highly anticipated debut album ‘WONDALAND‘; a labour of love and a rollercoaster of emotions which was crafted over two years ago and across six cities – London, New York, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja.

Influenced by everyone from King Wasiu Ayinde and King Sunny Ade to Dolly Parton, the social media sensation, known for mixing an array of genres into her music, including Afrobeats, pop and R&B, Teni says ‘‘WONDALAND is a blend of a little bit of everything; from tunes to make you dance, to slow groovy relaxing sounds; WONDALAND is me reflecting and experiencing a wide range of emotions. There is something for everyone in this project”

The WONDALAND album which will be released at midnight on Friday, March 19, 2021, will see TENI THE ENTERTAINER fans entreated to her WONDALAND album through a never-before-seen virtual 3D animated WONDALAND reality experience on YouTube at the same time.

Listen to TENI the ENTERTAINER’s debut album ‘WONDALAND’ here and on all digital platforms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities