M.I Abaga, Sinzu & Erigga – TBDK (This Beat Dey Knock)
Nigerian rap icon, M.I Abaga officially shares his highly anticipated collaborative cut titled “TBDK (This Beat Dey Knock)” featuring fellow Nigerian rappers, Sinzu and Erigga.
The track, his first for the year was produced by Chopstix and has been getting tongues wagging.
The trio take turns to flex their lyrical muscles on this feel-good song.
Check on it below and enjoy.
