Home | Showtime | Celebrities | M.I Abaga, Sinzu & Erigga – TBDK (This Beat Dey Knock)
Teni Unlocks Debut Album, ‘Wondaland’
Naira Marley & Busiswa – Coming

M.I Abaga, Sinzu & Erigga – TBDK (This Beat Dey Knock)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Nigerian rap icon, M.I Abaga officially shares his highly anticipated collaborative cut titled “TBDK (This Beat Dey Knock)” featuring fellow Nigerian rappers, Sinzu and Erigga.

The track, his first for the year was produced by Chopstix and has been getting tongues wagging.

The trio take turns to flex their lyrical muscles on this feel-good song.

Check on it below and enjoy.

STREAM ON iTunes.

[embedded content]
Previous articleNaira Marley & Busiswa – Coming
Next articleTeni Unlocks Debut Album, ‘Wondaland’
alt

Journalist, Blogger and Content Manager. Connect with me on Twitter and Instagram - @djruffee

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 235