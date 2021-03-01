Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Naira Marley & Busiswa – Coming

Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley, comes through with a brand new collaborative effort titled Coming featuring South African singer, Busiswa.

The new single comes after his previously released chart-topping singles including Koleyewon, and Chi Chi.

“Coming” was produced by the usual suspect, Rexxie.

Enjoy below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities