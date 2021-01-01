Naira Marley set to drop album after Ramadan

President of the Marlians nation and singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has revealed that he would be dropping his debut studio album after the Ramadan period.

Marley revealed the album would be titled “God’s Timing’s the Best”.

Naira Marley

The singer who is married to two women and is a father of four kids, has two EP’s Gotta Dance (2015) and Lord of Lamba (2019) and a several hit singles to his name.

Naira Marley came to limelight in 2017 for his song Issa goal. He however gained a cult following after a row with Nigerian anti-graft agency EFCC in 2019 after the release of his song, Am I a yahoo Boy. This led to the singer being remanded in prison for 14 days. Naira Marley’s time in prison birthed the award winning song Soapy, which talks about the sexual behaviors of prison inmates.

God’s Timing’s the Best would be Naira Marley’s debut studio album.