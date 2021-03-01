Teni – Moslado
- 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
One of Nigeria’s finest music star Teni drops this beautiful tune titled “Moslado“, a song from her new debut album.
After what would be a long wait, the Dr Dolor Entertainment singer finally put out her debut album with 17 new tracks including previous singles “For You” and “Jo“.
The tune was produced by Ozedikus.
Listen, enjoy Teni – “Moslado” below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles