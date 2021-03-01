Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Teni – Moslado
Teni – Moslado



alt

One of Nigeria’s finest music star Teni drops this beautiful tune titled “Moslado“, a song from her new debut album.

After what would be a long wait, the Dr Dolor Entertainment singer finally put out her debut album with 17 new tracks including previous singles “For You” and “Jo“.

The tune was produced by Ozedikus.

Listen, enjoy Teni – “Moslado” below.

[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities


