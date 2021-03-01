Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Teni – Injure Me
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Dr Dolor music star Teni dropped her debut album titled “Wondaland“. Here is a new song “Injure Me” taken off Teni’s new album.

“Injure Me” is an amazing Afropop sound that would get you dancing without fail.

Wondaland” album has 17 new tracks and no featured artistes except Davido who was featured on “For You”.

Listen, enjoy Teni – “Injure Me” below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
