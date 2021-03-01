Crayon – Jackpot ft. Bella Shmurda
Mavin Records/Blowtime Entertainment singer, Crayon, shares his highly anticipated collaborative single dubbed “Jackpot” featuring raving Nigerian music act, Bella Shmurda.
The new single comes after the singer shared a snippet to build the anticipation for the release.
The very infectious tune was produced Mavin Records in-house producer, Baby Fresh.
Enjoy below.
