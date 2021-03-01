Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Crayon – Jackpot ft. Bella Shmurda

Mavin Records/Blowtime Entertainment singer, Crayon, shares his highly anticipated collaborative single dubbed “Jackpot” featuring raving Nigerian music act, Bella Shmurda.

The new single comes after the singer shared a snippet to build the anticipation for the release.

The very infectious tune was produced Mavin Records in-house producer, Baby Fresh.

[embedded content]

