Small Doctor X Davido – Mandeman (Remix)

Nigerian street act, Small Doctor, comes through with the remix for his track titled “Mandeman” featuring DMW boss, Davido.

The Amapiano influenced Afro-pop single was jointly produced by Shocker, and Napji.

“Mandeman” is accompanied by a befitting visual directed by The Alien.

