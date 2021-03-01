Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Small Doctor X Davido – Mandeman (Remix)
Small Doctor X Davido – Mandeman (Remix)
Nigerian street act, Small Doctor, comes through with the remix for his track titled “Mandeman” featuring DMW boss, Davido.
The Amapiano influenced Afro-pop single was jointly produced by Shocker, and Napji.
“Mandeman” is accompanied by a befitting visual directed by The Alien.
Enjoy below.
