Justin Bieber – Loved By You ft. Burna boy



American pop superstar Justin Bieber has released a brand new song dubbed “Loved By You” featuring Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy.

A while ago, Justin Bieber showed the tracklist of his new album “Justice” and we spotted Burna Boy on a track. Finally, the “Justice” album is here and we’re loving the track with Burna Boy.

Leriq also informed fans of Burna Boy that he co-produced the song on Bieber’s latest studio album.

Enjoy Justin Bieber – “Loved By You” ft. Burna Boy below.

