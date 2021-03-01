Justin Bieber – Loved By You ft. Burna boy
American pop superstar Justin Bieber has released a brand new song dubbed “Loved By You” featuring Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy.
A while ago, Justin Bieber showed the tracklist of his new album “Justice” and we spotted Burna Boy on a track. Finally, the “Justice” album is here and we’re loving the track with Burna Boy.
Leriq also informed fans of Burna Boy that he co-produced the song on Bieber’s latest studio album.
Enjoy Justin Bieber – “Loved By You” ft. Burna Boy below.
