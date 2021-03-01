Home | Showtime | Celebrities | “Nigerian men don’t deserve free sex” – Temmie Ovwasa
Justin Bieber – Loved By You ft. Burna boy
Zlatan, Dj Cuppy row: Dj Cuppy drops case against Israel DMW

“Nigerian men don’t deserve free sex” – Temmie Ovwasa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

YBNL First lady and princess, Temmie Ovwasa has dropped yet another controversial piece. This time it’s on her Twitter.

alt

The alte/Indie singer in a verbal onslaught on twitter bashed male folk accusing them of having no sense, “Forget about respect, they don’t have sense” she wrote.

Temmie admonished women in general to charge a premium for any sexual favors to any man, adding “I will offer my services everytime you need someone to remind you to get your bag”

Nigerian men don't deserve free sex.
Please, on behalf of those of us that don't fuck them,
If you're fucking them,
Charge them.
I will offer my services everytime you need someone to remind you to get your bag,
Forget about respect, they don't have sense.
Collect money, ode.

— Edgar Allan Hoe. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) March 19, 2021

The reason for this barrage is yet unclear, but it is common knowledge Temmie does have a knack for controversy. She had a falling out with her label boss Olamide in 2020, after she had claimed that he had crippled her music career and only until recently did the duo reconcile their differences.

Previous articleZlatan, Dj Cuppy row: Dj Cuppy drops case against Israel DMW
alt

Blogger, python code charmer

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 247