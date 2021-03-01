“Nigerian men don’t deserve free sex” – Temmie Ovwasa

YBNL First lady and princess, Temmie Ovwasa has dropped yet another controversial piece. This time it’s on her Twitter.
The alte/Indie singer in a verbal onslaught on twitter bashed male folk accusing them of having no sense, “Forget about respect, they don’t have sense” she wrote.
Temmie admonished women in general to charge a premium for any sexual favors to any man, adding “I will offer my services everytime you need someone to remind you to get your bag”
The reason for this barrage is yet unclear, but it is common knowledge Temmie does have a knack for controversy. She had a falling out with her label boss Olamide in 2020, after she had claimed that he had crippled her music career and only until recently did the duo reconcile their differences.
