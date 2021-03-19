Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Zlatan, Dj Cuppy row: Dj Cuppy drops case against Israel DMW
Zlatan, Dj Cuppy row: Dj Cuppy drops case against Israel DMW



  1 hour ago
alt

The lawsuit filed against Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW by celebrity disc jockey, Dj Cuppy has been withdrawn.

Dj Cuppy on the 1st of March had sued Mr Israel for defamation of character for comments he had made about her.

When there had seemed to be some friction between Cuppy and Zlatan. Israel DMW reacting to the issue, had accused Cuppy of not paying a dime to nor catered for Zlatan when he honored her invitation for a show in Abuja.

Following the backlash Cuppy faced on social media, which she did not take kindly, she took legal action against Isreal.

alt

In a turn of events shortly after, we saw Israel tender a public apology to Dj Cuppy, stating he was sorry about making the defamatory statements about the Dj. And this we believe led to Cuppy reconsidering the legal action and subsequently dropping charges.

Cuppy in a release via Instagram wrote:

alt

Talk about biting off more than one can chew. This serves as lesson on the need and importance of discretion as Mr Israel has surely learnt.

