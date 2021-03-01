Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Brainee – Kpokom ft. Oxlade
Brainee – Kpokom ft. Oxlade



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
“BRAINEE teams up with talented singer/songwriter OXLADE on his new song, “KPOKOM”.The Hitmakers join forces to create an undeniable earworm.

On “Kpokom” Brainee reminisces over his love interest with smooth flows and witty delivery backed up with infectious melodies by Oxlade.  

The track is produced by Egar-Boi and offers a tranquil hook and spot-on delivery of impassioned lyrics, resulting in an instantly captivating tune.”

