Zoro – DTTM (Oneme) ft. Akuchi & Plvyboypluto



Nigeran rapper, Zoro comes through with a brand new heavy rap single titled “DTTM (Oneme)” featuring Akuchi and Plvboypluto.

The single, his first for the year was produced by Lazy and serves as a follow up to his previously released single titled “African Girl Bad” featuring Oxlade.

Enjoy below.

