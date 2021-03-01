Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Zoro – DTTM (Oneme) ft. Akuchi & Plvyboypluto
Zoro – DTTM (Oneme) ft. Akuchi & Plvyboypluto
- 5 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigeran rapper, Zoro comes through with a brand new heavy rap single titled “DTTM (Oneme)” featuring Akuchi and Plvboypluto.
The single, his first for the year was produced by Lazy and serves as a follow up to his previously released single titled “African Girl Bad” featuring Oxlade.
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 247