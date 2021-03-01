Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Nigerians React to Justin Bieber’s Song featuring Burna Boy
Zoro – DTTM (Oneme) ft. Akuchi & Plvyboypluto

Nigerians React to Justin Bieber’s Song featuring Burna Boy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 49 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Social media and the Nigerian music space in general were abuzz when news of a collaborative effort between Justin Bieber and Grammy winning Burna Boy hit us. The buzz was about Burna Boy’s feature on Justin Bieber’s ‘Loved by you‘ off of his new album, Justice. And truly the buzz wasn’t a case of much ado about nothing.

justin bieber and burna boy

Feedback from music fans have been nothing short of affirmative, with fans jocularly suggesting that Burna Boy’s 30 second contribution on the song stemming from Justin Bieber taking precaution to avoid getting bodied on his own track as Burna Boy’s reputation of stealing the show on features is no longer news.

This wouldn’t be the first time Burna Boy would steal the show on a feature, like he did on Skales, Temper, also same was the case on Master KG’s Jerusalema remix and even most recently on Wizkid’s Ginger (arguable).

Burna Boy could be considered the Afrobeats King Midas and everything he touches practically turns to gold.

see some of the reactions fans had:

Burna went from Sam Smith to Sia and now Justin Bieber.

Omo! Omo!! Omo!!!

And he’s not featuring them, they are featuring him ????

— Eki (@ekiloui) March 19, 2021

Someone said Justin Bieber saw what Burna did on ginger and decided to give him just 30 seconds. ????????

— Duke of Ibadan ???? (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 19, 2021

Here’s another one:

If Burna was given more than 30 secs on that Justin Bieber's song, he'd own the song ????

— Bobby ❁ (@_heisbobby) March 19, 2021

This tweep even projects two Grammy wins for Burna next year already:

expected artists to win grammies next year
• Burna Boy
• Burna boy
• maybe Sark
• kwesi Arthur – eno koraa gye s3 obinim sticker

— FIIFI BANSON JNR    (@fii_banson) March 19, 2021

In conclusion, it’s become obvious with every project that Burna Boy has taken on, the reason why he won a Grammy. This guy is music!

A King we stan!

Previous articleTeni – Moslado
Next articleZoro – DTTM (Oneme) ft. Akuchi & Plvyboypluto
alt

Blogger, python code charmer

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 247