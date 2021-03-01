Nigerians React to Justin Bieber’s Song featuring Burna Boy
Social media and the Nigerian music space in general were abuzz when news of a collaborative effort between Justin Bieber and Grammy winning Burna Boy hit us. The buzz was about Burna Boy’s feature on Justin Bieber’s ‘Loved by you‘ off of his new album, Justice. And truly the buzz wasn’t a case of much ado about nothing.
Feedback from music fans have been nothing short of affirmative, with fans jocularly suggesting that Burna Boy’s 30 second contribution on the song stemming from Justin Bieber taking precaution to avoid getting bodied on his own track as Burna Boy’s reputation of stealing the show on features is no longer news.
This wouldn’t be the first time Burna Boy would steal the show on a feature, like he did on Skales, Temper, also same was the case on Master KG’s Jerusalema remix and even most recently on Wizkid’s Ginger (arguable).
Burna Boy could be considered the Afrobeats King Midas and everything he touches practically turns to gold.
see some of the reactions fans had:
Here’s another one:
This tweep even projects two Grammy wins for Burna next year already:
In conclusion, it’s become obvious with every project that Burna Boy has taken on, the reason why he won a Grammy. This guy is music!
A King we stan!
