Nigerians React to Justin Bieber’s Song featuring Burna Boy

VIDEO: Lil Kesh ft. Fireboy – Love Like This



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 1 minute ago
alt

YAGI Entertainment boss, Lil Kesh, shares the official music video for his collaborative track titled “Love Like This” featuring YBNL’s star boy, Fireboy DML.

The track was produced by Type A and it is off his body of work titled “Ecstasy EP” which was released last year.

Video directed by Aje Filmworks.

[embedded content]
alt

