Eva Alordiah opens up about her battle with depression and the road to recovery

Nigerian ace female emcee and makeup guru, Eva Alordiah opened up during the week to share her experience with depression and her journey to recovery: the pitfalls and the triumphs. It is quite the inspiration i must say.

In series of bare it all tweets, the Miss Alordiah recants her experience from three years ago when she was in a difficult place in life, depressed, broke, talented and tired of life. Not the most palatable mix for anyone to have

We like how it ends in a win for the singer and this shows the power of holding on and not giving up.

