Eva Alordiah opens up about her battle with depression and the road to recovery
- 2 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian ace female emcee and makeup guru, Eva Alordiah opened up during the week to share her experience with depression and her journey to recovery: the pitfalls and the triumphs. It is quite the inspiration i must say.
In series of bare it all tweets, the Miss Alordiah recants her experience from three years ago when she was in a difficult place in life, depressed, broke, talented and tired of life. Not the most palatable mix for anyone to have
We like how it ends in a win for the singer and this shows the power of holding on and not giving up.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles