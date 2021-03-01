Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Mr Eazi takes Temi to a private island for her birthday
Eva Alordiah opens up about her battle with depression and the road to recovery

Mr Eazi takes Temi to a private island for her birthday



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 49 minutes ago
alt

Nigerian music star and Empawa Africa founder, Mr Eazi, has marked the birthday of his boo in grand style by treating her to a private Birthday breakfast on a private island.

Mr Eazi who is dating Temi Otedola, the daughter of Nigerian business mogul Femi Otedola, uploaded videos of him and his girlfriend on a private island having a most romantic time.

alt
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

“Private birthday breakfast on our own private island” Mr Eazi wrote on the video.

The couple paint the perfect picture of relationship goals as they constantly try outdo each other, with each eclipsing the other in special things they do for each other.

alt

Recall that last year, Temi had hired a Private jet for Mr Eazi’s birthday and this year Mr Eazi takes her to a private beach for hers. This would be barely a month after singer treated her to an early valentine’s date.

alt

This is definitely a “God-When” inspiring relationship the duo have going on.

check the clip out here:

https://instagram.com/stories/mreazi/2533449575334001731?

