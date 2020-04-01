Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Burna Boy says he did it on his own, find out what

Recent Grammy recipient, Burna Boy, is having quite the time on twitter this evening it would seem. The singer has taken to his twitter to air his thoughts in his own unique manner, which we have become accustomed to.

It would seem Burna’s media managers let Burna handle his twitter by himself at this time every year. We recall that about this same time last year, Burna Boy took to his twitter to air his opinions in his own unique way and boy was it controversial. He lambasted his fans insinuating that he gave them too much of his time and hence led to contempt for him by the fans.

Burna Boy’s twitter has been quite the hive this evening with the singer mincing no words with his naysayers, sending out tweets in varying countenances, the singer tweeted expressing gratitude to industry colleagues while other tweets have the singer basking in his accomplishments ‘beating his chest‘.

Burna Boy referring to his Grammy talks about the legacy He’d leave behind for his kids in a tweet:

My kids will confidently beat their chest and say “Daddy did it on his OWN, We can do it on our own” — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 20, 2021

He expressed his gratitude to fans and well-wishers:

God bless everyone/ anyone who has stood with me! Let’s keep making history! ❤️ — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 20, 2021

Burna Boy reacted to some fans who had wished him ill luck at the Grammies:

GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN. I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. ???????? too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry This is just the beginning. God is Great. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 20, 2021

Overall Burna Boy has paid his dues to the full and deserves everything he has coming to him, and yes an African Giant should talk like one too, depends on how you choose to take it. Big ups to Burna Boy.

