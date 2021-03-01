Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Jerro B – Your Matter
Jerro B – Your Matter



  • 6 hours 7 minutes ago
Fast-rising Nigerian artiste, ”Jerro B” kick-starts his year 2021 music journey with a big banging tune titled “Your Matter”. ”Jerro B” whose origin is Isoko Delta State, South-South Nigeria was born in Osun State, South-Western part of the country.

His growth in the Southwest wielded a great deal of influence on his style of music as he delivered more in Yoruba indigenous language. The song “Your Matter” is another Afro-fusion sound from Jerro-B, a very interesting song that promises to get you hitting the repeat button countless times after the first listen.

Going by his past music works and this brand new jam, “Your Matter”, Jerro-B is sure going to be among the new wave of Afro-Fusion artistes to watch out for in the music industry real soon.

Bless your speakers with beautiful pieces from Jerry-B, you will enjoy it.

