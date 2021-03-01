Home | Showtime | Celebrities | “I DIDDY on my own” fans react to Burna Boy’s claim of winning Grammy by himself

Burna Boy’s earlier claim of winning a Grammy on his own, has sparked a debate on how much of an influence American record promoter Diddy had on Burna Boy’s recent Grammy win. A section of fans suggest Diddy was more instrumental to Burna’s Grammy award than is obvious while another section believe Burna would have done just fine without Diddy’s input.

Burna Boy in an interview with PGM radio, had made it known that the album had been at 80% completion before Diddy got involved in the role of Executive Producer. But, we all know a lot goes into making an album, besides recording in the studio, the distribution is a major factor that determines how well a record fares in the market.

“I wanted this [album] to build a stronger bridge between, basically, all people of color,” Burna said . “… The album was already about 80 percent done before I got Diddy involved. Getting Diddy involved — first of all — me and Diddy are now one bridge. Then, it’s like a tree; it just keeps going.“

Burna explained that with Diddy’s help, he was able to connect with certain producers and collaborators — including Naughty By Nature and Timbaland.

“That’s the bridge… and it goes far beyond that… because — guess what — Diddy didn’t take no money from me,” he continued.

A critical look at the above assertions surely does give some credit on Diddy’s involvement in the project. But then it takes a sync of good production with excellent product for success to happen. Burna in a nostadamus-esque statement added this:

“I’ve been this person. If I win a Grammy for this album (Twice as Tall), it’s because it’s a great album — just like the last one (African Giant).” Almost as if he did see the drama coming.

However fans have shared varying opinions over the Diddy assertions, here’s what they have to say:

Thanks to diddy and atlantic — NEW WAVE ???? (@Newwave4pf) March 20, 2021

After Burna win grammy with Diddy influence he come talk say i diddy on my own ???? — Dr Toolz (@toolzbeib) March 20, 2021

Diddy saved a man from purging for the second time ???????????? — // |) ???? (@_Mdee01) March 20, 2021

On behalf of Nigeria ???????? @diddy . BurnaBoy Diddy-it . Pls disregard that disrespectful tweet . He can’t say he did it without you .. that’s a pure lie . You shouldered him ! — Willy sunday (@SundayWilly) March 20, 2021

This tweep points to the fact that Burna had previously been nominated before the Diddy connection:

Burna had a Grammy nom before diddy but Go on Airhead. — FadeBey✨ (@jayontherockss) March 20, 2021

Diddy one time managed Nicky Minaj = no Grammy

Diddy managed Mase = no Grammy

Diddy managed Rick Ross= no Grammy

Managed lil Kim= no Grammy

Managed Biggie = no Grammy, etc

"Na Diddy help burna win Grammy" ???????? TwitterNg ???? nonsense assumptions all in the name of hating burna — DRE????⚓ (@Justdre213) March 20, 2021

You know how stupid most Nigerians are, we all know how Burna was underrated, cheated in awards ceremony for years. Now that International record labels and the strategic Western Music business World recognize the true talent Burna is y'all are now shouting Diddy Cry more fools — Logical Being (@ifetohbahd) March 20, 2021

Burna boy African Giant got nominated at the Grammys without Diddy.

The only person that stood on way for not winning that grammy was Angelique Kidjo.

Even if diddy wasn't on TwiceAsTall, Burna boy would've still been nominated/Win. — Ediyie of Calabar (@Abbye_ak) March 20, 2021

Lol ..Now it’s because of Diddy?..The length y’all go to discredit this guy is amazing ..it’s easier to just accept and appreciate his talent ..It’s becoming ridiculous at this point — Darel Music????‍♂️????‍♂️ (@i_am_darell) March 20, 2021

Valid Take.

Diddy did play a role..

But watering the whole project win down to..

"na cos of diddy"

Is just funny… — DatFacelessSage (@dat_sage) March 20, 2021

There’s lots of angles to spin this but we’ll let you decide what you think it should be.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities