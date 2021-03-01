Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Shatta Wale ft. Skillibeng & Gold Up – Blow Up

Shatta Wale - Blow Up

Ghanaian heavyweight reggae and dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, comes through with a brand new international collaboration titled “Blow Up” featuring Gold Up and Jamaican singer, Skillibeng.

The track was jointly produced by Gold Up and Eastsyde Records.

