Shatta Wale ft. Skillibeng & Gold Up – Blow Up
Shatta Wale ft. Skillibeng & Gold Up – Blow Up
- 5 hours 10 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Ghanaian heavyweight reggae and dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, comes through with a brand new international collaboration titled “Blow Up” featuring Gold Up and Jamaican singer, Skillibeng.
The track was jointly produced by Gold Up and Eastsyde Records.
Check on it below and enjoy.
