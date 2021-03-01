Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Shatta Wale ft. Skillibeng & Gold Up – Blow Up
Shatta Wale ft. Skillibeng & Gold Up – Blow Up



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Shatta Wale - Blow Up
Ghanaian heavyweight reggae and dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, comes through with a brand new international collaboration titled “Blow Up” featuring Gold Up and Jamaican singer, Skillibeng.

The track was jointly produced by Gold Up and Eastsyde Records.

Check on it below and enjoy.

[embedded content]

